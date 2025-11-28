Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8%

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.19. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here