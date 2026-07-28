Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullerton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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