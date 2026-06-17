Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,110.56. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock worth $380,853,419. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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