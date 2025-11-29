United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 2,294.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,004 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 225,190 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of United Airlines worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

