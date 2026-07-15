United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,713 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 256,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $170,888,000 after purchasing an additional 726,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,282.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $74,960,000 after buying an additional 720,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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