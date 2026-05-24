United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 422.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,422 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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