United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,409 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2%

UPS stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here