United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.7%

GS stock opened at $815.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $786.85 and a 200-day moving average of $723.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

