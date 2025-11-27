United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 3,291.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $24,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,796.52 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,665.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,645.60. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

