United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,644,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $473,220,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $446,130,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $283,169,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

