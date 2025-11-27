United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,767 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $44,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 254,540 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Republic Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,222 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $116,048,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $22,078,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.45.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.43 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

