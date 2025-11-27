United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,276 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.10% of Marriott International worth $73,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,672 shares of company stock worth $25,174,655. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $304.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International's payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.87.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

