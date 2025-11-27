United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,054 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 23,149 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

