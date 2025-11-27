Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Coca Cola Femsa logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • United Super Pty Ltd (Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund) increased its stake in Coca‑Cola Femsa by 21.5% in Q2 to 26,743 shares, valued at about $2.587 million.
  • Coca‑Cola Femsa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.9979 (annualized $3.99), implying a yield of about 4.5%; the ex‑dividend date is Dec 8 and the payment date is Dec 19.
  • Analysts are mixed but the stock carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $104 price target, amid several recent price‑target cuts and rating changes by major firms.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays cut their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca Cola Femsa

Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

KOF opened at $87.76 on Thursday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.9979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca Cola Femsa's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

About Coca Cola Femsa

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Coca Cola Femsa Right Now?

Before you consider Coca Cola Femsa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca Cola Femsa wasn't on the list.

While Coca Cola Femsa currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
The best $19 you'll ever spend
The best $19 you'll ever spend
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines