United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays cut their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

KOF opened at $87.76 on Thursday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.9979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca Cola Femsa's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

