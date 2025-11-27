United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,795 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 26,486 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $31,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 111.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 14.2% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,443 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 130,740 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 111,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

Get Copart alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Copart's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Copart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Copart wasn't on the list.

While Copart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here