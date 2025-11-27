United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $43.86 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,165 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

TMO opened at $593.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,352. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $601.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

