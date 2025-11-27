United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $65.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 44,069 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $65,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $616,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total value of $269,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,214.24. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $156.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

