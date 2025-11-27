United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,950 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Moody's makes up 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Moody's were worth $43,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Moody's in the first quarter worth approximately $328,595,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moody's in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody's by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $712,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,389 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody's by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,159,185,000 after purchasing an additional 215,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody's by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,006,997 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,527,360,000 after buying an additional 191,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Get Moody's alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody's from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Moody's from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price target on Moody's and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Moody's from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody's from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $543.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody's

Insider Activity at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MCO opened at $487.68 on Thursday. Moody's Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.10.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody's had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Moody's's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moody's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moody's wasn't on the list.

While Moody's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here