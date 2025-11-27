United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $610,000 in The Kroger Co. $KR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company's stock worth $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,126,866 shares of the company's stock worth $296,028,000 after buying an additional 300,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 101.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.39.

Shares of KR opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

