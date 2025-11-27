United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $802,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,332.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,808,261.35. This represents a 3.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Robertson bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,760. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.90.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.77 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

