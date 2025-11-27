United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $9.11 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,870 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $621,218,000 after purchasing an additional 777,619 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,064.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 103.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $191.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

