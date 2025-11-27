United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $936,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $292.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $294.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.87. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.23 and a 52 week high of $296.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total value of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here