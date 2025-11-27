United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New $675,000 Investment in Ferguson plc $FERG

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,211,692,000 after purchasing an additional 173,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company's stock worth $1,673,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company's stock worth $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,830,000 after buying an additional 1,201,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.75.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

