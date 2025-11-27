United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Express from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $364.26 on Thursday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $377.23. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express's payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

