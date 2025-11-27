United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,489,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,652,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company's stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company's stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.24.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $301.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

