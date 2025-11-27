United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $241,704.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,359.20. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 137,369 shares of company stock worth $27,307,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $197.15 and its 200 day moving average is $171.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

