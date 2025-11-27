United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New Investment in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts: Sign Up

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gen Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gen Digital wasn't on the list.

While Gen Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here