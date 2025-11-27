United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New Investment in Wabtec $WAB

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Wabtec by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Wabtec by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,800 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Wabtec by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 62,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Wabtec Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WAB stock opened at $207.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.76.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

