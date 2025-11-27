United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 1,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 155,799 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Expedia Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,992 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,788 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $257.62 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.81.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

