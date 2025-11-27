United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases New Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,992,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,644,255,000 after buying an additional 2,075,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 931,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company's stock worth $577,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.45.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

