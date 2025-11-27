United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,686 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,920,000 after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,116 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6%

IR opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $105.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here