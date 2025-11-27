United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases Shares of 1,100 Hubbell Inc $HUBB

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 49.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $428.58 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $434.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell's previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $474.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

