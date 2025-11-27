United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $35,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 47.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company's stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

