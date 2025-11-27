United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 13,296 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,060 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Blackstone were worth $47,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216,584 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $32,397,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 52.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,246 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $194.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone's payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

