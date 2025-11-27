United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 23,104 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,814 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 23,104 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $22,904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

