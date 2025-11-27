United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 49,278 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,834 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 49,278 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $90,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 46.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,567,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D'amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

