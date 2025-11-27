United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 517 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company's stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $45,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $160,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts: Sign Up

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5%

AZO opened at $3,969.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,948.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,898.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,124.74 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 price target on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4,547.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AutoZone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AutoZone wasn't on the list.

While AutoZone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here