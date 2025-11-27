United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $819,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $448,686,000 after purchasing an additional 798,534 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15,755.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779,598 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 774,681 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $326,274,000 after buying an additional 606,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $77,096,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.61.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $231.56 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $234.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $208.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

