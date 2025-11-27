United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $849,000 Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its position in shares of eBay by 112.9% during the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 8,876 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.69.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,330.72. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

