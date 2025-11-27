United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $910,000 Position in Public Storage $PSA

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $271,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 68.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $348,670,000 after acquiring an additional 475,342 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,240 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $462,774,000 after acquiring an additional 138,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $286.21 and its 200-day moving average is $290.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

