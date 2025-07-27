UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC reissued a "reduce" rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $306.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $280.69 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $301.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

