UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $295.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

