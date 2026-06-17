UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 913.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 112,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,296,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 15,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.17.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $408.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $367.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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