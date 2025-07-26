Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,348 shares of the company's stock after selling 256,558 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Unity Software worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $6,597,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,398,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,560.89. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,276,809 shares of company stock worth $31,561,623. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Unity Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unity Software from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

