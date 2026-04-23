Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 71,373 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,691 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of SLB worth $54,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in SLB by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SLB by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SLB by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SLB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Argus raised SLB to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLB from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SLB from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLB from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.27.

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SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.SLB's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $921,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,092,801.50. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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