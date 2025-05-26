Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,439,903 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $220,445,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart's payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,583 shares of company stock worth $16,701,404. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

