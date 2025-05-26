Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 1,174,436 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,174,436 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $392,649,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Salesforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after buying an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $273.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $268.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce's payout ratio is 26.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $351.59.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

