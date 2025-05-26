Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,986,162 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $1,162,918,000. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,312 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,744,547.96. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,549 shares of company stock valued at $48,993,741. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $627.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $574.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

