Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 1,455,329 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,455,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $221,297,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of PepsiCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

