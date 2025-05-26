Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 2,237,179 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,237,179 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $240,653,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Exxon Mobil as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil's payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

